An 81-year-old man died on Friday when a teen driver merged into his car, causing him to go off the road.





An Acadia, driven by a 15-year-old, was switching lanes on highway 55 in Buffalo when it hit a Ford Escort. The Escort went off the road and rolled completely over, landing again on its wheels.

The Acadia had four people in it, including the teen’s family. All of them were uninjured.