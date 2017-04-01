Head-on crash leaves 2 seriously injured

- A head-on collision left two drivers seriously injured Saturday morning in Embarrass, Minnesota.

Around 5:40 a.m., the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office received a call describing a head-on crash on Highway 21. One vehicle had gone off the road, and had rolled onto its side. The other was still in the middle of the road.

According to police, the driver of the rolled vehicle was trapped, and had to be extricated by a rescue team.

The drivers were the only ones in each car. Both Alex Pulkinen, 21, and Jennifer Coyle, 39, were taken to St. Mary's in Duluth for treatment. Both are considered to be seriously injured.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.