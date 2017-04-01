Bee tries to hitch a ride, causes crash

Courtesy of North St. Paul police department.
Courtesy of North St. Paul police department.
By: Romy Ackerberg

Posted:Apr 01 2017 03:28PM CDT

Updated:Apr 01 2017 03:28PM CDT

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (KMSP) - Sun's out, bees out!

Though the staff at Fox 9 actively endorses enjoying the sun, it's important to remember the critters are coming out to enjoy it just as much!

A car drove under a fence in North St. Paul on Saturday when a bee flew into the vehicle. According to North St. Paul Police, the driver hit the gas instead of the brakes when swatting at the bee.

Don't worry, everyone was alright, including the bee!

The accident happened at the intersection of 13th and Henry in North St. Paul.

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in – includes advertiser stories