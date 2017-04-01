Bee tries to hitch a ride, causes crash

- Sun's out, bees out!

Though the staff at Fox 9 actively endorses enjoying the sun, it's important to remember the critters are coming out to enjoy it just as much!

A car drove under a fence in North St. Paul on Saturday when a bee flew into the vehicle. According to North St. Paul Police, the driver hit the gas instead of the brakes when swatting at the bee.

Don't worry, everyone was alright, including the bee!

The accident happened at the intersection of 13th and Henry in North St. Paul.