Lil Wayne postpones another Minneapolis concert

- Rapper Lil Wayne postponed his scheduled performance Friday night citing mechanical issues with his plane, marking the third time the artist has canceled a Minneapolis appearance.

Wayne was set to perform with Rick Ross, Young Jeezy and Prof at the Target Center, but didn't show up to the concert.

The Target Center posted on its Facebook page: "Lil Wayne has postponed his set tonight due to plane mechanical issues. More details will be announced soon. Target Center was prepared to host the full lineup, so we sincerely apologize to all fans for the inconvenience."

Wayne also posted an apology on Twitter: