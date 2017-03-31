30th annual Donnie Smith Bike and Car Show

Posted:Mar 31 2017 06:16PM CDT

Updated:Mar 31 2017 06:16PM CDT

(KMSP) - The 30th annual Donnie Smith Bike and Car Show cruised into Saint Paul.

Some of the best choppers, bobbers and custom cruisers were showcased at the River Center.

The event took place on March 25 – 26.


