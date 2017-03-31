Nicollet Mall to be 'substantially complete' by November

- For nearly two years, the $1 billion overhaul of Nicolett Mall has been hard to miss, but city officials say “substantial” completion is in sight.



At a press conference, Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges and Minneapolis Downtown Improvement District President and CEO Steve Cramer told reporters the project will be “substantially complete” by November.

During construction, pedestrians will be able to visit cafes on the mall as well as all 12 blocks of Nicollet.

"The process has had a substantial impact on business, it has primarily impacted foot traffic on Nicolett Mall," said Josh Petzel, general manager of The Local.



For business operators, the drop in traffic has been tough with torn up sidewalks and construction barriers becoming a fact of life.

But downtown leaders are asking for just a little more patience by cheekily displaying reassuring messages, such as the Mary Tyler Moore phrase “We’re going to make it after all.”

