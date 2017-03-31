Minneapolis businessman Gregory Dolphin charged with child pornography

- Minneapolis businessman Gregory Matthew Dolphin has been charged with possession of child pornography after police received multiple "cybertips" from social media companies that led to his email and IP addresses. Dolphin, 62, is the owner of Dolphin Staffing, a privately-held company specializing in employee recruitment, HR support services and information technology.

According to the arrest report, the investigation dates back to May 2016. According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police obtained search warrants on Dolphin’s media devices at his home and his office after receiving cyber tips from social media companies. Social media companies are required to contact law enforcement if they discover their programs are being used to acquire or distribute child pornography.

Police executed the search warrants Thursday and arrested Dolphin outside of his Minneapolis home near Lake Calhoun. At the time of his arrest, Dolphin was pulled out of his car and had a packed suitcase. Officers searched him and took the cell phone and two flash drives he was carrying, and officers also seized his computer.

At this time these charges were filed, only a thumb drive has been examined by investigators. A video on the drive shows a young girl being sexually abused, and there were several video and image titles on the same drive with titles referencing pedophilia and other search terms related to child pornography.

The examination of the other media devices and the computer is ongoing, but according to the charges, Dolphin admitted he was aware there was child pornography on his computer.

Gregory Dolphin was charged Friday afternoon in Hennepin County with one count of possession of child pornography and is expected to make his first court appearance Monday. Prosecutors will ask bail to be set at $100,000.