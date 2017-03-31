MISSING: 13-year-old Rochester, Minnesota girl is mute

- Police in Rochester, Minnesota need your help finding a missing 13-year-old girl with special needs. Journee Starr Malone is selective mute and may not communicate willingly.

Journee was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday, March 27 near Gage East Apartments in Rochester. She may be voluntarily missing and being hidden with the assistance of others.

Journee is 5'3, 120 lbs, with long brown hair. A photo is attached to this story. She was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, jeans, black boots and a black backpack.

A statewide alert has been issued by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6000, or 911.