Portion of I-85 collapses due to massive fire

- It appears a portion of Interstate 85 near Piedmont Road has collapsed after a massive fire broke out under the busy highway during afternoon rush hour traffic. Piedmont Road and a portion of the Buford Connector are also closed.

GDOT is diverting all traffic off the interstate. Traffic northbound is being diverted on I-75 northbound. Southbound traffic on I-85 is being diverted at both North Druid Hills and Clairmont roads. Southbound traffic on Georgia 400 is being diverted at Lenox Road.

WATCH LIVE ON FACEBOOK

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. SKYFOX 5 was came across the scene near the MARTA train barn.

Atlanta fire officials said they have struck at least two alarms to try to fight the fire. They believe the fire was fueled by giant spools of plastic utility conduits which were being stored under the overpass.

Prior to the collapse, structural engineers told FOX 5 News that they are worried about the fire melting the metal under the bridge because of the intense heat.

A dark smoke plume could be seen for miles around the fire.

No firefighters were hurt in fighting the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Atlanta, GA - *Major Emergency* Heavy Fire showing under Interstate 85 in Buckhead. 2nd alarm requested. Atlanta Fire on scene. #chiefmiller A post shared by AtlantaFireRescue (@atlantafirerescuedepartment) on Mar 30, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT