10 more child porn charges filed against ex-Chanhassen HS principal

- Former Chanhassen High School principal Timothy Dorway is now facing 17 counts of possession of child pornography, amended from the initial seven counts he was charged with after investigators executed search warrants at his home and the school.

Dorway, 44, was arrested in December after Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension executed search warrants at Chanhassen High School and his home in Victoria. Investigators found a total of 127 child pornography videos and images in Dorway’s possession, according to the new charges.

A tip led Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators to Dorway’s Dropbox account, which contained 21 videos of child pornography. According to the complaint, Dorway told investigators he gets Dropbox links to videos of child pornography from other individuals, and normally deletes the videos from his Dropbox account after a period of time.

Dorway had accessed his Dropbox account both from an IP address registered to his home and from an IP address owned by Eastern Carver County School District 112, which includes Chanhassen High School.

In an interview with investigators, Dorway admitted to viewing child pornography and said his “primary interest” is pornography involving 11-year-old to 13-year-old girls.

Dorway was charged in December with seven counts of possession of child pornography, dating back more than a decade. The Carver County Attorney’s Office added 10 additional charges this week, bringing the total number of charges to 17.

He accepted his termination from the school district in January.

Dorway’s next court appearance is Thursday at 1:30 p.m. He is expected to plead guilty.

He also reportedly filed two motions asking the court for permission to leave the state to go visit his son at college in Wisconsin and to use the internet, with monitoring, for employment needs.