Gun fired in road rage incident on I-694 in White Bear Lake

- The Minnesota State Patrol is looking for a white Cadillac Escalade with Minnesota license plate 275 KLG following an early morning road rage incident where a man allegedly fired a handgun at another vehicle.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Interstate 694 westbound and Highway 120 in White Bear Lake. According to the State Patrol, as the white Escalade exited White Bear Avenue, the suspect fired one shot at the victim’s car, shattering the back window. No one was shot or injured.

According to the State Patrol, the victim said she slowed down to let another car merge onto the highway in front of her. The victim said the driver of the Escalade became upset and started tailing her Ford Explorer closely. The victim then tapped her brakes and flipped him off.

When the Escalade passed the woman, someone threw a plastic bottle at her car. She responded by passing him and flipping him off a second time.

The Escalade exited at White Bear Avenue, at which point the driver allegedly stuck his head out the window and fired a shot as he cruised up the exit ramp. The victim exited 694 at the next available exit, Highway 61, and frantically called 911.

Authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies have been unable to locate the Escalade, and the vehicle's registration information has not been helpful in their search.

The suspect is considered potentially armed and dangerous and the public is urged not to approach him. The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for anyone who has seen the white Escalade with Minnesota plate 275 KLG to contact law enforcement immediately.