Eagan daycare provider allegedly assaults child, causing severe brain damage

A local daycare provider is being charged for allegedly assaulting a toddler, causing “severe and permanent brain damage,” according to a criminal complaint.

Mariel Grimm, 33, claims the child became stiff while she was changing its diaper, prompting her to call 911, officials said.

The official opinion from a child abuse pediatrician listed in the complaint indicated the toddler underwent some sort of abusive head trauma not associated to a fall or other normal daycare-related incident, prompting Wednesday's charges.

The September incident required doctors at Gillette Children’s Hospital to remove a portion of the child’s skull, according to the complaint, and required a months-long stay in the hospital. The surgeon who performed the emergency procedure also agreed with the determination from the child abuse pediatrician.

If Grimm is convicted she faces up to 20 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.