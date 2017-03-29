Police: Missing SCSU student may have fallen off railroad bridge into river

This car was in the area where Jesse Dady, 21, was last seen on March 25. Photo courtesy of the St. Cloud Police Department.

- Police now believe missing St. Cloud State University Student Jesse Dady may have fallen off a railroad bridge into the Mississippi River.

Dady, 21, of St. Cloud has been missing since early in the morning on Saturday, March 25.

Recently obtained surveillance video shows Dady walking onto the railroad bridge over the river and begin walking east over the water, according to St. Cloud Police. Approximately one third of the way across the bridge, Dady is no longer able to be seen.

Investigators acknowledge that the quality of the video is poor due to darkness and distance, but they believe Dady may have fallen. The bridge is not for pedestrians, has no rails and is difficult and dangerous to walk on, police say.

No foul play is suspected in Dady’s disappearance. The Stearns County sheriff’s office will potentially resume water search efforts on Thursday.

Earlier this week, police announced they were looking to speak with the driver of a Mitsubishi Gallant that was observed in the area near where Dady had initially been last seen on surveillance video. Police no longer believe the driver has relevant information and say it is likely the car was an Uber or other rideshare type service.

Investigators would still like to talk to the driver because they are a potential witness. Anyone with information regarding the driver or Dady is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 320-255-1301,1-800-255-1301, or at tricountycrimestoppers.org.