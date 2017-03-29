Dan Rassier to file defamation lawsuit against law enforcement for Wetterling case

- Dan Rassier, an innocent man who was once named a person of interest in the Jacob Wetterling case, plans to file a lawsuit Tuesday against the Stearns County sheriff’s office for defamation and intentional emotion distress and negligence.

The lawsuit seeks more than $2 million in damages, claiming the law enforcement agencies botched the investigation into Jacob’s disappearance.

Eleven-year-old Jacob was kidnapped at the end of Rassier’s driveway on October 22, 1989. Rassier provided police with a description of Danny Heinrich’s car.

But in the years that followed, Rassier went from being a key witness to the focus of investigators.

In 2004, Rassier was formally named a person of interest in the Wetterling case. In 2010, a search warrant was executed on his farm and some of his property was taken.

Rassier was finally cleared after Heinrich confessed to kidnapping and killing Jacob last fall. He is now claiming defamation, intentional emotional distress and negligence on the part of law enforcement.

His attorney told Fox 9 the lawsuit will be filed in federal court on Tuesday morning.

