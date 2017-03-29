Minnesota 5th best state to retire in

- Minnesota is the 5th best state for retirees in the United States, according to the latest rankling from Bankrate. New Hampshire and its “Live Free or Die” state motto claimed the No. 1 spot. Colorado ranked No. 2 and Maine No. 3.

Minnesota earned high marks for health care quality (No. 3), well-being (No. 4) and culture (No. 7), outweighing the low scores for weather (No. 47) and taxes (No. 43).

States that share a border with Minnesota also landed in the Top 10, including Iowa (No. 4), South Dakota (No. 8) and Wisconsin (No. 9). North Dakota came in at No. 16.

Alaska finished No. 50 on the list, due to its poor weather, high cost of living, high crime and low quality of health care.

State retirement rankings factors

Cost of living – 70 percent consider most/very important

Health care quality – 67 percent consider most/very important

Crime rate - 67 percent consider most/very important

Culture – 54 percent consider most/very important

Weather – 49 percent consider most/very important

Taxes – 47 percent consider most/very important

Retiree population – 10 percent consider most/very important

The rankings

1 New Hampshire

2 Colorado

3 Maine

4 Iowa

5 Minnesota

6 Virginia

7 Massachusetts

8 South Dakota

9 Wisconsin

10 Idaho

11 Utah

12 Arizona

13 Nebraska

14 Vermont

15 Pennsylvania

16 North Dakota

17 Florida

18 Delaware

19 Rhode Island

20 North Carolina

21 Wyoming

22 Michigan

23 Texas

24 Kansas

25 South Carolina

26 Oregon

27 Tennessee

28 Missouri

29 Montana

30 Alabama

31 Washington

32 Connecticut

33 Ohio

34 Illinois

35 Georgia

36 Hawaii

37 New York

38 New Jersey

39 Indiana

40 Maryland

41 Mississippi

42 California

43 Oklahoma

44 Nevada

45 Kentucky

46 Louisiana

47 New Mexico

48 Arkansas

49 West Virginia

50 Alaska