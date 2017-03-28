Minneapolis traffic control agent speaks out after being hit by car News Minneapolis traffic control agent speaks out after being hit by car It was more than just a close-call for a Minneapolis Traffic Control Agent who was hit by a driver breaking the law.

- It was more than just a close-call for a Minneapolis Traffic Control Agent who was hit by a driver breaking the law.

Officer Jennifer Schlosser told her story with the hope that all motorists pay more attention while navigating our growing number of construction sites.

Last fall, a driver’s bad decision changed Schlosser’s life during what was, for her, just another day at work.

“All I remember is turning one lane onto 3rd Street from 5th Avenue and a red SUV coming out of nowhere and hitting me, and I remember lying on the ground and immediately, I could not feel my legs,” she said. “I thought I was paralyzed.”

As Schlosser was directing traffic to turn left in one lane, that person made an illegal left turn from the wrong lane.

The incident is now the visual reminder for all motorists to be diligent as drivers navigate the growing construction projects around the cities.

"Drivers need to be paying much more attention and following all directives being given because people can be very seriously injured,” said Mary Ellen Heng, criminal deputy for Minneapolis police. “We're lucky the outcome wasn't much worse in this case."

Still, Schlosser suffered devastating injuries in both knees. Luckily, she didn't hit her head, and her ballistic vest she decided to wear that day likely saved her from serious internal injuries.”

“I still feel the effects of it,” Schlosser said. “My legs don't walk like they used to, or I can't stand very long. I know it's only been six months and I hope to recover."

Schlosser pleads to other drivers to “just pay attention and obey the traffic officer's commands. We're just trying to get you safely home, and we just want to go home safe as well. So, please pay more attention."

She said that was her first ambulance ride, and she hopes to never ride in one again.

Law enforcement officials said that there are 34 traffic control agents in Minneapolis, and every one of them has a story of a close call, or worse.

Schlosser’s experience should stand as a stark reminder for all of us to pay attention and obey the law in and around those construction sites.