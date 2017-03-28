Bloomington police officer allegedly fabricates witness statements in credit card fraud case

A Bloomington police officer is being charged for misconduct after allegedly fabricating witness statements in a credit card fraud case, according to a criminal complaint.

A routine credit card fraud investigation by the Bloomington Police Department was delayed last October when the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office asked 51-year-old Bloomington police officer Donald Rix to resubmit the case after conducting additional research, including conducting interviews with victims, the complaint states.

Rix’s report stated that he contacted nine victims, all of whom said they had the credit cards in question in their possession and that they did not give anyone permission to use their account to make purchases.

Upon review, two of the victims told the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office they were never contacted about their credit cards and Rix’s phone records did not show any calls to their numbers, the complaint said.

If convicted, Rix faces up to a year in prison and up to $3,000 in fines.