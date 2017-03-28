Chase ends in fatal motorcycle crash on I-35

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (KMSP) - A police chase ended in fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 35 southbound near Forest Lake, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon.
Traffic cameras showed the motorcycle driver weaving in and out of traffic on I-35 at high speeds before crashing near Highway 97 in Forest Lake.
I-35 southbound is shutdown at the scene, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Traffic is being detoured onto Highway 97.
Fox 9 has a crew at the scene and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.