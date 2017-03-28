Child from Minneapolis AMBER Alert found, suspect in custody

- Minneapolis police recovered the child from an AMBER Alert who was taken from the scene of a stabbing by his non-custodial father early Tuesday morning. The suspect, Hershel Hulbert, was arrested 3 hours after the reported abduction.

Timeline of incident

5:48 a.m. 911 dispatchers started receiving numerous calls of an "unknown trouble" on the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue S. A woman was found with a stab wound to the leg. She was taken to HCMC for treatment. Other 911 callers reported the suspect drove away with a child.

8:45 a.m. A Minneapolis police homicide investigator located the child and the suspect at the grandparents' home on the 3200 block of Clinton Avenue S. The child's grandfather told Fox 9 the suspect was angered by a cheating girlfriend, leading to the stabbing and abduction.

“One of the many 911 callers was able to provide the exact license plate of the vehicle that left the scene, as well as a very detailed description of the vehicle,” Minneapolis Police Sgt. Catherine Michal said at a news conference.

8:46 a.m. Child safely recovered.

Minneapolis police said 2 1/2-year-old Harlan Hulbert is safe and has been reunited with his mother at the hospital. Hershel Hulbert is being questioned by investigators, with criminal charges pending.

8:52 a.m. Officers took the suspect into custody. He was arrested without incident and “with the help of his very cooperative family,” according to police.

There was a second man involved in the incident who authorities say was armed with a gun. That person has also been located.