Proposed state transportation cuts worry Metropolitan Council

A massive budget shortfall for Metro Transit may mean fewer transportation services next year.

A $122 million cut to the program proposed recently by Minnesota house Republicans in an omnibus transportation bill worries members of the Metropolitan Council, who would be forced to make some tough decisions about how to make up the difference.

Met Council chair Adam Duininck said Monday the cuts could result in a close to 40 percent reduction in Metro Transit services, though some Republicans say fares should rise to close the funding gap.

"Even if we did a fare increase, which is something we would have to deliberate and work through during a public process, we would still see major cuts in service," Duininck said.

City representatives say if the bill does pass, these cuts would mean fewer buses running on any given day, along with fewer routes and fewer stops along those routes--disproportionately impacting lower-income individuals.