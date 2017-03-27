U of M study: Strip club workers face safety challenges News U of M study: Strip club workers face safety challenges The University of Minnesota released a report on the challenges of working at local strip clubs.

The Urban Research and Outreach Engagement Center interviewed current and former entertainers and waitresses who also participated in online surveys.

The university says many of the dancers chose to work in strip clubs because of “a flexible work schedule, high earning potential and the fun atmosphere,” but that entertainers expressed concerns about training, including no protocol for cleaning bodily fluids and dangerous conditions created by drunk customers.

Dancers also say there have also been instances of human trafficking inside Minneapolis clubs.

“I didn’t really have any idea this is how these businesses operated, that this was a business model that was used. So, it was more informative today, I think, than shocking,” said Cam Gordon, councilman for Minneapolis’ 2nd ward.