Ice-out declared on Lake Minnetonka, 10 days later than last year

It’s official: as of 5:06 p.m. Monday evening Lake Minnetonka is free of ice, 10 days later than the ice-out date for 2016, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Fresh Water Society.

“Ice-out” is a call made by those two organizations every year, and is officially declared after an annual boat ride through all of the lake’s channels and bays can be completed without “obstruction by ice,” according to a release.

For more information about the process check out this Fox 9 story from 2016, which featured the second-earliest ice-out in history—March 17.

The 2017 ice-out date comes 10 days later than last year, and almost three weeks earlier than the median ice-out date of April 14.

Navigational buoys have not been placed in the water yet, as a result the Sheriff’s Office urges people to stay safe while on or near the water.