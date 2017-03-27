Driver sought in connection with SCSU missing student case

Jesse Dady, 21, was last seen on Saturday, March 25 in downtown St. Cloud, Minnesota.

This car was in the area where Jesse Dady, 21, was last seen on March 25. Photo courtesy of the St. Cloud Police Department.

- Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota are looking to identify and speak with a driver of a vehicle that was in the area where a missing 21-year-old St. Cloud State University student was last seen on Saturday, March 25.

Jesse Dady was last seen on surveillance video walking alone northbound on 5th Avenue North, crossing 1st Street North around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Surveillance video also showed a vehicle driving around to the back of Empire Apartments off 1st Street North around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning and then leaving a few minutes later. Investigators would like to speak with the driver of the vehicle in regards to the missing person case.

Authorities plan to continue the water search for Dady on Monday afternoon.

Dady is 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a bright orange hat, gray jacket and blue jeans

Anyone with information regarding the driver or Dady is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 320-255-1301,1-800-255-1301, or at tricountycrimestoppers.org.

Crime tips can also be texted to Tri-County Crime Stoppers. Enter 274637 ("Crimes") into the destination box, start your text with TRITIP, enter a space and then type in the tip information.