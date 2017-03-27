REWARD: Suspect caught on video setting SUV on fire in Hopkins

- An arson suspect was caught on surveillance video setting an SUV on fire in Hopkins, Minnesota early in the morning on Monday, March 20.

The car fire was reported at 1:48 a.m. on the 700 block of 11th Avenue South, according to the Hopkins Police Department. Surveillance video of the area showed a suspect approaching a Ford Edge and break out a rear window. The suspect is then seen lighting an object on fire and tossing it into the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The vehicle was declared a total loss.

The Hopkins Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Police believe the suspect may have suffered burns to his hands.

Anyone with information regarding the arson is asked to call Detective Dressen with the Hopkins Police Department at 952-938-8885.