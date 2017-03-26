Minneapolis North flips their script with second straight Class A basketball title News Minneapolis North flips their script with second straight Class A basketball title Minneapolis North cruised to their second straight boys class A-state title over the weekend, winning by 47-points. But despite recent success, the team still plays like they have something to prove.

"They played like that all year.. they were on a mission," said Head Coach Larry McKenzie.

Many of the 2017 Polars have been playing together since they were kids. But whether or not they would ever play together at North High was in doubt when just five years ago the school nearly closed because of falling enrollment.

"To make the school come back, it's something to be proud of," said junior forward Odell Wilson.

Wilson and senior Isaac Johnson say the team is more like a family.

"I feel like you could describe it as a big family because we have all been playing together for so long," said Johnson.

But for Coach McKenzie, it's about more than just basketball. Academics and community involvement are important, the majority of his players are on the honor roll and all four of his graduating seniors are going to college.

"I can tell you when we go out in the community what we have done isn't just about North High, it's been about the north side," said McKenzie.