MISSING: 21-year-old St. Cloud man last seen early Saturday morning

- Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 21-year-old man who was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning downtown.

A resident of St. Cloud, Jesse Dady is described as a white man approximately 6 feet tall, 150 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a bright orange hat, gray jacket and blue jeans.

Officers located footage of Dady walking alone northbound on 5th Avenue North, crossing 1st Street North. They searched the area where he was last seen, but didn’t find anything.

There is no evidence of any foul play at this time.

Anyone with information regarding Dady is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 320-255-1301,1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org

Crime tips can also be texted to Tri-County Crime Stoppers. Enter 274637 ("Crimes") into the destination box, start your text with TRITIP, enter a space, then type in the tip information.