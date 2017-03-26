15 people shot, 1 killed at Cincinnati nightclub early Sunday morning

CINCINNATI (AP) -- A hospital spokeswoman says eight among those injured in the Cincinnati nightclub shooting are being treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Sunday morning shooting at the Cameo club left one person dead and more than a dozen injured.

Hospital spokeswoman Kelly Martin says one person is in critical condition at the Medical Center, three others are in serious condition, and four are listed as stable.



She had no details on the types of injuries or the ages of the victims.



Police haven't released any information on possible suspects or whether they have determined the motive for the assault. They say there is no evidence the shooting is terrorism related.

Police are saying only one shooter was responsible for the deadly Cincinnati nightclub assault.

Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate says in a tweet there was only one reported shooter but police are still investigating. Police earlier had said "at least a couple of shooters" opened fire inside the Cameo club early Sunday, killing one person and wounding more than a dozen others.



The shooting occurred on a busy night. Capt. Kim Williams says the crowd there is often very young on Saturday nights and they have had trouble in the past, but "this is the worst by far."



A coroner removed a body from the scene shortly after 6 a.m.

Several officers were working security detail at the club and performed first aid and tried to revive the person who died, Williams said.



Fifteen people were shot. Some of them drove themselves to area hospitals and others were taken by ambulance.



Authorities are interviewing several witnesses, but Williams said a lot of the club goers had left.



"The biggest problem when you have a large crowd like this and the shots ring out, a lot of the witnesses disappear," she said.



Authorities were asking anyone with information to come forward. Williams said investigators are checking to see if surveillance cameras were working.



