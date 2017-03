CAIR holds a call to action, challenging Islamophobia News CAIR holds a call to action, challenging Islamophobia The Council on American-Islamic Relations held a Call to Action meeting on Saturday, challenging Islamophobia.

- The Council on American-Islamic Relations held a Call to Action meeting on Saturday, challenging Islamophobia.

Hundreds gathered for the event. The event featured noted Muslim scholar Dalia Mogahed, Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar, Khizr Khan, and Civil Rights Leader Nekima Levy-Pounds.

Other politicians and entertainers were also present.

Watch the video above to see more of the event.