Motorcycle crash on I-94E leaves one injured

- An accident involving a motorcycle left one person injured on Saturday.

At I-94 eastbound and Riverside Ave traffic was crawling around 5 p.m. due to a crash involving a motorcycle and possibly another car.

Traffic cameras picked up footage of at least one person leaving in the scene in an ambulance.

Around 5:20 p.m. trucks had arrived at the scene to help route traffic, and the motorcycle had been cleared from the road.

Number of victims or vehicles involved has not been released. Updates to come.