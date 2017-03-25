1 injured in a St. Paul house fire

ST. PAUL (KMSP) - One person was injured in a St. Paul fire on Saturday, according to the St. Paul Fire Department.
The fire occurred on Mackubin Street in the Summit-University neighborhood, near the Cathedral of St. Paul and St. Paul college. The fire was confined to the upper level of the house.
Around 4 p.m. the St. Paul Fire Department tweeted that the fire had mostly been "blackened out," but hot spots were still apparent.
Around 4 p.m. the St. Paul Fire Department reported that the fire had been "blackened out," but hot spots were still apparent. Firefighters were inside finishing it off and needed an extra engine for water supply. The cause was under investigation.