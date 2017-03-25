1 injured in a St. Paul house fire

Courtesy of the St. Paul Fire Department.
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Courtesy of the St. Paul Fire Department.

Courtesy of the St. Paul Fire Department.
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Courtesy of the St. Paul Fire Department.

Courtesy of the St. Paul Fire Department.
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Courtesy of the St. Paul Fire Department.

Courtesy of the St. Paul Fire Department.
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Courtesy of the St. Paul Fire Department.

Courtesy of the St. Paul Fire Department.
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Courtesy of the St. Paul Fire Department.

Courtesy of the St. Paul Fire Department.
Courtesy of the St. Paul Fire Department.
Courtesy of the St. Paul Fire Department.
Courtesy of the St. Paul Fire Department.
Courtesy of the St. Paul Fire Department.

Posted:Mar 25 2017 04:45PM CDT

Updated:Mar 25 2017 04:47PM CDT

ST. PAUL (KMSP) - One person was injured in a St. Paul fire on Saturday, according to the St. Paul Fire Department.

The fire occurred on Mackubin Street in the Summit-University neighborhood, near the Cathedral of St. Paul and St. Paul college. The fire was confined to the upper level of the house.

Around 4 p.m. the St. Paul Fire Department tweeted that the fire had mostly been "blackened out," but hot spots were still apparent.

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in – includes advertiser stories