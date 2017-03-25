1 injured in a St. Paul house fire

- One person was injured in a St. Paul fire on Saturday, according to the St. Paul Fire Department.

The fire occurred on Mackubin Street in the Summit-University neighborhood, near the Cathedral of St. Paul and St. Paul college. The fire was confined to the upper level of the house.

Around 4 p.m. the St. Paul Fire Department tweeted that the fire had mostly been "blackened out," but hot spots were still apparent.