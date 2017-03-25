Active weather ahead, but not necessarily for Minnesota

- Changes are coming to the US as the pattern begins to shift to a more active stretch. With February and March pretty quiet nationwide (parts of the west are the exception), it comes as no surprise that things are beginning to pick up. While the old saying says March comes “in like a lion, and out like a lamb”, it’s not always true. The last several weeks have been quiet for much of the US, and now fairly dry conditions have set up shop from the Central Plains to the Northeast. But now, several storms are lined up from the middle of the country to Japan which will likely bring an active couple of weeks of weather to much of the Lower 48. While the exact path of these storms is uncertain, the majority of the precipitation looks to fall south of the state line… but that could certainly change over the next few days. Parts of the midcontinent could end up with more than 6 inches of rain by the 1st of April.