Man pleads guilty for fatally hitting 16-year-old pedestrian

- A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty for fatally hitting a 16-year-old pedestrian with his car in Minneapolis, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

On Friday, 36-year-old Howard William Amos pleaded guilty to one count of fleeing police in a motor vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, in September, Minneapolis police started chasing Amos' black, speeding SUV on 33rd Avenue North. Amos refused to pull over and accelerated.

At 36th and Emerson, Amos' SUV hit the roundabout and bounced over to the curb and struck 16-year-old Diana I. Garcia-Alvarado of Phoenix, AZ.

The teen later died at the hospital.

Amos is expected to be sentenced to 240 months in prison.

