Cottage Grove man turns himself in on 1st degree murder charges

- A Cottage Grove, Minnesota man charged with first degree murder for killing his wife has turned himself in.

A Washington County Grand Jury issued an indictment this week charging Stephen Allwine with the first degree premeditated murder of his wife on November 13, 2016. According to the charges, Allwine killed his wife after unsuccessfully attempting to hire a hit man on the “dark web” to do it for him.

FIRST REPORT: Cottage Grove man indicted in murder for hire case

Allwine turned himself in to authorities on Thursday. His bail has been set at $1 million.

He made his initial appearance on the new charges on Friday.