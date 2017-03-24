House GOP abruptly pulls troubled health care bill after lack of votes

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.



House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., withdrew the legislation after Trump called him and asked him to halt debate without a vote, according to Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong. Just a day earlier, Trump had demanded a House vote and said if the measure lost, he would move on to other issues.

"We came really close today, but we came up short," said Ryan.

Speaker Paul Ryan says the nation will be "living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future."

The bill had appeared all but certain to be defeated Friday. The roll call was on track to occur in about an hour.

The measure has been a top GOP priority and was the party's first major legislative effort since it took control of both the White House and Congress in January.

The legislation would repeal much of former President Barack Obama's 2010 health care law, including its requirement that people buy policies.