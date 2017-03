SUV hits tree near Delano, one person killed News SUV hits tree near Delano, one person killed Police are investigating a deadly crash west of the Twin Cities metro early Friday morning. Just after midnight, an SUV went off the road and crashed into a tree along County Line Road and 65th Street outside of Delano, Minnesota.

At least one person was killed in the crash.

Roads were wet at the time, but it's still unclear if weather was a factor in the crash.