- Minneapolis police responded to a call of shots fired at the Winner-Pump and Munch gas station at 400 E. 46th Street just before 5 p.m. Thursday. The 911 caller reported seeing a man in the parking lot with a gun and heard gunshots.

When officers arrived they arrested 2 men and recovered a handgun. There were no injuries from the gunshots.

Minneapolis police are not looking for any additional suspects. Investigators interviewed witnesses and processed the scene.