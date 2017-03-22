Community rallies behind Rogers HS students injured in bus stop crash News Community rallies behind Rogers HS students injured in bus stop crash Two months after an unusual accident sent three Rogers High School students to the hospital, the community is coming together to put on a benefit to raise money for the families.

Ian Orina, Greta Jensen and Beckett Olson were seriously injured when they were hit by a pickup truck near school. They were at their bus stop when the crash happened.

“Her spleen was removed, broken ribs, broken arms," said Scott Frazier, Greta Jensen's step-father.

Rogers Mayor Rick Ihli along with local Rotary Club President Kyle Sabot decided to help.

“Knowing the community we have here, I thought, let me make a few phone calls," said Mayor Ihli.

The two men along with other community members and local businesses were able to organize a benefit fundraiser scheduled for Saturday, March 25 at Rogers High School. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. and includes a silent auction. All money raised will go to the victim's families to help pay for expenses incurred in recent months.

“It really gives you a lot of pride for the place you live," said Scott Frazier.