Community rallies behind Rogers HS students injured in bus stop crash

ROGERS, Minn. (KMSP) - Two months after an unusual accident sent three Rogers High School students to the hospital, the community is coming together to put on a benefit to raise money for the families.
Ian Orina, Greta Jensen and Beckett Olson were seriously injured when they were hit by a pickup truck near school. They were at their bus stop when the crash happened.
“Her spleen was removed, broken ribs, broken arms," said Scott Frazier, Greta Jensen's step-father.
Rogers Mayor Rick Ihli along with local Rotary Club President Kyle Sabot decided to help.
“Knowing the community we have here, I thought, let me make a few phone calls," said Mayor Ihli.
The two men along with other community members and local businesses were able to organize a benefit fundraiser scheduled for Saturday, March 25 at Rogers High School. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. and includes a silent auction. All money raised will go to the victim's families to help pay for expenses incurred in recent months.
“It really gives you a lot of pride for the place you live," said Scott Frazier.