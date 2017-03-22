First responders to Crossroads Mall incident honored

Posted:Mar 22 2017 09:40PM CDT

Updated:Mar 22 2017 09:40PM CDT

WAITE PARK, Minn. (KMSP) - The St. Cloud mayor honored the first responders who were on the scene during the Crossroads Mall incident, where 10 people were stabbed.

Mayor Dave Kleis presented police officers and firefighters with a certificate of appreciation during a special Waite Park City Council meeting.

Off-duty police officer Jason Falconer shot and killed Dahir Adan, who attacked 10 people in the St. Cloud mall with a kitchen knife in September.

RELATED: St. Cloud, Minnesota mall attack videos released, off-duty cop's use of deadly force justified


