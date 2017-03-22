Mother speaks out after daughter killed in St. Cloud crash

- A crash in St. Cloud, Minnesota on Saturday left two people dead after a semi-truck rear-ended a taxi cab at Highway 10 and East St. Germain Street.

The taxi driver, 66-year-old Thomas Findlay, and 22-year-old Emily Letourneau both died in the crash.

“She was a wonderful girl, had a big heart and was very loving and caring,” her mother Andrea Mattson said.

Since the crash, Mattson has been planning a funeral all while wondering what exactly happened that morning.

Though alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, the truck driver, a 61-year-old man from Owatanna, failed to hit the brakes or avoid the taxi, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. He did not sustain any injuries.

“Since he didn't try to stop, since there were no marks, my only thought is he was tired,” she said.

Letourneau’s friend Marche Price of New Hope, Minnesota, was seriously injured in the crash and is currently in the hospital.

“I do believe so, that he should be charged,” Mattson said. “If he was tired, why was he driving?”

According to state patrol, the driver will be charged based on what he's told them and it could result in anything from careless driving to criminal vehicular homicide.

For now, Mattson has established a GoFundMe for Emily's funeral costs, and any remaining funds will go to charities, with Teen Challenge likely being one of them.



Mattson is hoping the strong message, once again, is heard: Drive safe.

“I think that's something I personally would like to know, how many hours he had been driving - or even if he was tired - I just need more answers,” she said.