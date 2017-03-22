Audit: Minneapolis park board to repay $5.1 million, didn't follow federal standards

- After completing an audit, the United States Department of Homeland Security wants the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to repay $5.1 million in contracts granted to repair storm damage from 2014 to FEMA.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board received $8.4 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grants for damages from severe storms in June and July 2014.

According to the report, DHS found the board did not follow all of the federal regulations when awarding contracts for disaster work. The board didn’t allow for enough open competition for all potential contractors, including small and minority-owned businesses, to bid on the work. FEMA also “over-obligated” on a project and the board didn’t complete the work planned on a damaged baseball field.

The DHS recommended FEMA to recover $4,786,736 in ineligible contract costs for work that was not pressing, $508,884 in excessive obligations, and $18,782 in unused funds.

According to the report, most of the “unallowable costs” happened because board official didn’t know all of the procurement standards for federal grants.

The board can still use the remaining $2.6 million in grant funds for two uncompleted projects.

Fox 9 reached out to the board for comment, but has not yet received a response.

The full report can be found here.