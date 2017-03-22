Minneapolis committee passes Section 8 anti-discrimination ordinance News Minneapolis committee passes Section 8 anti-discrimination ordinance The Minneapolis City Council is considering an anti-discrimination ordinance that would require landlords to at least consider Section 8 tenants. Minneapolis landlords are fighting back, but so far they're losing the battle.

Following a public hearing Wednesday morning, a city council committee voted to pass the ordinance, sending it to a full council vote on Friday.

“I do not support this mandate, and let me be clear, this is a mandate,” landlord Bernadette Hornig said at the hearing. “ I also want to go on record that I strongly oppose the characterization that property owners and managers as somehow unethical and discriminatory.”

A city representative at Wednesday’s hearing said this ordinance is not a mandate, but rather a request to put housing choice voucher recipients on “equal footing” with those who do not have subsidized housing.

There are about 17,000 Minneapolis residents who participate in Section 8. t's perfectly legal for landlords to say no to those who are part of the Section 8 housing program, a government funded program that helps low-income residents pay rent. But some say that finding housing that takes Section 8 has become so difficult that it's time for that to change.

Landlords say they empathize, but that it's not the people, but rather the program. The Section 8 rental candidates would still go through background checks and credit checks. But according to many landlords and the Minnesota Multi Housing Association, the program is a mess. The Minneapolis Public Housing Authority agrees changes need to be made.

“We have the ability and the capacity to reform where we need to reform and listen to folks and make changes,” MPHA executive director Greg Russ said.

But a unanimous vote by the committee put the ordinance one step closer to a done deal.

“It's not about discrimination,” said landlord Linda Miceli. “It's about my being able to maintain my property the way I want to.”