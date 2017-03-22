Minnesota police chief writes open letter to runaway teen

- The police chief of a small town in southern Minnesota is taking an unusual approach to finding a missing teenager.

In addition to posting the traditional missing persons notice, Kenyon Police Chief Lee Sjolander also posted a letter on the department’s Facebook page written directly from himself to Audrey Lukes, a 15-year-old who left her home in Montgomery last month and never returned.

“Dear Audrey, you don’t know me, but my name is Lee and I’m a police officer here in Kenyon,” Sjolander wrote in the letter. “Officer Amy and I were told you could be in our town, so we've been looking for you because you're 15, you've been gone from home for a month and even though I don't know you, I'm worried about you.”

Audrey has been missing since February 22. Authorities believe she ran away from her home in Montgomery and may now be somewhere near Kenyon, more than 35 miles away.

“I don’t know your past and it doesn’t matter to me,” Sjolander wrote in the letter. “What matters is your safety and if you are running from something, it’s not going away. You’ll need to handle whatever it is and we are here to help if we can.”

In the letter, Sjolander describes himself as an “old guy who’s a dad first, and a cop second.”

“I'm a dad, so I worry about kids,” Sjolander said. “I've got three and they are all older than you, they aren't perfect, nor am I, nor are you, and that's ok.”

Sjolander says he hopes Audrey will go home on her own, but if not, she is welcome to call or stop into the station, telling her he and the other officers will be there for her if she needs anything.

Audrey has brown eyes and red or auburn hair. She is 5’9” and weighs approximately 160 lbs.

Anyone with information on Audrey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kenyon Police Department dispatch at 651-385-3155 or the Montgomery Police Department dispatch at 507-364-7700.

Read the full letter here.