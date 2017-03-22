Several reported dead in Westminster terror attack

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Mar 22 2017 09:59AM CDT

Updated:Mar 22 2017 10:55AM CDT

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - British Parliament has been placed on lock-down after police shot an assailant in Westminster Square, according to a British lawmaker addressing Parliament.

An eyewitness tells Sky News that a man carrying a knife approached police outside the Palace of Westminster at about 10:30 AM (ET) and the officer opened fire. The alleged assailant is being treated by emergency personnel. The officer suffered knife-related injuries.

Several people have also reportedly been killed after a vehicle, possibly driven by the knife-wielding attacker, slammed into them before making his way to Westminster Square.

The Metropolitan Police says in a statement that the incident is ongoing. It is urging people to stay away from the area.  The incident is being treated as a "terrorist" attack.

According to Sky News, a motorcade presumably carrying British Prime Minister Theresa May was seen speeding out of the area.  A reporter covering  Parliament said he saw a plainclothes officers put his arm around May and rush her to a nearby vehicle.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.


