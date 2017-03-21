Wrong-way driver in I-94 crash had revoked license

- The wrong-way driver involved in the early Monday morning crash on I-94 in St. Paul, should never have been on the road, according to DMV records.

On Monday, A Dodge mini-van was heading east on I-94 near White Bear Avenue in St. Paul when the 43-year-old driver and his 16-year-old passenger were hit head-on by a.

State Patrol says the driver was not only going the wrong way down the interstate, but was also drunk.

In November, the driver was pulled over for speeding and couldn't produce proof of insurance or a driver’s license. A few months later he was pulled over again and still no proof. The state revoked his license.

Everyone involved, including the drunk driver, was rushed to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

State Patrol says the 23-year-old driver responsible for the crash will be charged.