Target celebrates stretch marks in new swimwear campaign

NEW YORK (AP) -- Target is celebrating the stretch mark as a thing of beauty. The chain has launched a swimwear campaign on social media that features four models in unretouched images as it promotes a focus on inclusivity.
Social media star Megan Batoon, pro skateboarder Lizzie Armanto, model and body activist Denise Bidot and TV host and model Kamie Crawford star in the ad that features one-piece and two-piece suits.
The move follows Target and other retailers' increasing focus on embracing all body types and bolstering their offerings of plus-size clothing in fashion collections.
Minneapolis-based Target says it wanted to take an approach to swimwear that shows women in all their beauty -- stretchmarks and all.
Heading to Mexico soon & I can't wait to bring this sexy @targetstyle one-piece with me! This is not the one piece your mom used to force you to wear, honey 😂🙌🏽 The cut-outs and the fit are just everything 😍✨ Ready for mojitos & some fun in the sun! A lot of you have been telling me you've already gone to @Target & picked up a few summer suits! What's your go-to swimsuit style or styles your looking forward to giving a first try?!🍹☀️ #targetstyle #targetswim #sponsored #makeupfree #unretouched
This suit makes me feel so covered and complex at the same time, not even my bangs can hold me back from taking it all in. You hear that, bangs? Take a back seat today, this poise is the star of the show. I mean, co-stars with the #targetswim. It's really more of a two-man show. A duet. Partners in crime. Popsicles that come in two. However you wanna think of it, that's what it is. @TargetStyle #targetstyle #sponsored | 1:37pm