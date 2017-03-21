Target celebrates stretch marks in new swimwear campaign

NEW YORK (AP) -- Target is celebrating the stretch mark as a thing of beauty. The chain has launched a swimwear campaign on social media that features four models in unretouched images as it promotes a focus on inclusivity.



Social media star Megan Batoon, pro skateboarder Lizzie Armanto, model and body activist Denise Bidot and TV host and model Kamie Crawford star in the ad that features one-piece and two-piece suits.

The move follows Target and other retailers' increasing focus on embracing all body types and bolstering their offerings of plus-size clothing in fashion collections.

Minneapolis-based Target says it wanted to take an approach to swimwear that shows women in all their beauty -- stretchmarks and all.

Enjoying the salty air and my comfy black one-piece from @TargetStyle. 👙🌥✨ How are you going to be rocking your swimsuit this summer? #TargetSwim #TargetStyle #sponsored A post shared by Lizzie Armanto (@lizziearmanto) on Mar 15, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT