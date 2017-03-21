Two charged after allegedly shooting at Brooklyn Park officer

- Someone allegedly fired shots at a police officer while fleeing arrest in Brooklyn Park over the weekend following an altercation between two groups of men in a gas station parking lot, resulting in charges for two men Tuesday, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office.

The incident began at the Shell Gas station on Zane Avenue, where an officer said he saw an altercation between two groups of people. According to police one man had a handgun and fired at the other group, prompting the officer to intervene.

After a brief foot chase the officer apprehended one of the suspects and heard another gunshot, police said.

Officials say they arrested four other men with help from a police helicopter, and three handguns were ultimately recovered in the incident.

One man was charged for use of deadly force against a police officer, and another for assault with a deadly weapon.