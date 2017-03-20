Man dead after standoff with law enforcement in Polk County

- A man is dead after standoff with law enforcement in Polk County, Minnesota, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

At about 11:21 a.m. on Monday, a rural mail carrier in Section Two of Northland Township reported two shots fired, which shattered the rear window of the vehicle.

When a Polk County deputy arrived, he was confronted by a man holding a rifle, who then shot at the deputy. The shot hit the deputy's car. The deputy called for assistance.

After a standoff with law enforcement, the man was later found dead outside his home.

One law enforcement officer did return fire.

The Grand Forks Medical Examiner will be completing an autopsy.

The names of the deceased man and the involved officers will be released at a later time.

The case is under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.