RECALL: 2 brands of dog food may contain high hormone levels

- Two pet food brands are voluntarily recalling select brands of their dog food because they may contain higher than normal levels of a particular hormone and could cause the dogs to become sick.

The affected products are WellPet’s Wellness 95% Beef Topper for Dogs and Blue Buffalo’s BLUE Wilderness Rocky Mountain Recipe red meat dinner wet food for adult dogs. Both are being recalled because they have the potential to contain elevated levels of naturally-occurring beef thyroid hormones.

Ingesting high levels of beef thyroid hormones can cause dogs to experience increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness. The symptoms typically go away if the dog stops eating the food, but prolonged consumption may cause vomiting, diarrhea and rapid or difficulty breathing.

The FDA has received four reports of dogs that experienced symptoms after eating the dog food, but all dogs have fully recovered.

BLUE Wilderness Rocky Mountain Recipe red meat dinner wet food – 12.5 oz. can

UPC Code: 840243101153

Best buy date: June 7, 2019, located on the bottom of the can

Wellness 95% Beef Topper for Dogs – 13.2 oz. can

Best by dates: 02 FEB 19, 29 AUG 19 and 30 AUG 19, located on the bottom of the can

More information on the recalls can be found at fda.gov/safety/recalls.