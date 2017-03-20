Minnesota DNR needs your help counting frogs and toads

- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources needs your help counting the state’s frogs and toads. This year, some survey volunteers will use a new mobile app to submit field observations to the DNR.

The surveys are needed to help the DNR track population changes in the state's 14 frog and toad species on an annual basis. Frogs and toads are indicators of habitat quality and provide the state’s scientists with information on the condition of Minnesota's wetlands.

The mobile app pilot in 2017 is an addition to last year's new sign-up map. Using the map, volunteers drive to 10 designated stops on a route and conduct nighttime "listening surveys" on 3 evenings between March and July to capture seasonal variations in frog and toad species.