St. Paul officers involved in deadly shooting identified

- Two St. Paul police officers involved in a shooting were identified on Saturday, after the death of a man on March 15 at 2 a.m.

Officers Mikko Norman and Nathaniel Younce were investigating a domestic violence report on the 700 block of East 6th St. when they encountered Cordale Quinn Handy, 29, holding a handgun.

According to the police report, Handy pointed the gun at the officers twice while they instructed him to put it down. Both officers shot Handy, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video of the incident from a nearby building shows Handy holding a gun, but the rest of the situation happened off-camera. Norman and Younce were not wearing body cameras.

The video will be released after the investigation is closed.

An unidentified third officer arrived at the scene, but did not witness anything. All three officers remain on leave.

Norman and Younce have both served with the St. Paul Police for two years.

A news release by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said the investigation is ongoing.